Frankie Dickens

Frankie Dickens,  87, passed away on December 19, 2019.

The family will receive friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until the service.  The funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home and was followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial.

Mrs. Dickens was a member of the Church of God and a homemaker.  She loved raising kids, farming, cooking, and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dickens; son, Wilson Dickens; stepson, Tony Dickens; and parents, Livy and Ruby Corley Sandlin.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty (David) Page; sister, Shirley Kerr; grandchildren: Larry, Danny, Kelly, and Joey Dickens; great-grandchildren Nathan, Andrew, Ashtan, Maddie, Ashlea, Makenzie, Aydan, Nolan, and Reed Dickens, and Gregory and Kati Beauchesne; and stepchildren: Hazel Mayberry, JoAnn Pacheco, and Larry (Linda) Dickens.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Service information

Dec 22
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Dec 22
Interment
Sunday, December 22, 2019
3:00PM
Wilson County Memorial
618 South Maple
Lebanon, TN 37087
