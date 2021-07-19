Frankie Elaine Kelly passed away on July 16, 2021 at age 62.
The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Hebron Church of Christ in McMinnville TN, followed by interment in Hebron Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers: Family and friends including Michael Dobson, Russell Davis, Mitch Dobson, Russell Sessler. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Sunday from 4-8 p.m.
Frankie Elaine Clendenon Kelly was born in McMinnville TN to Mary Sue McBride and James “Dib” Clendenon. She worked as a Histotechnician and worshipped in the Church of Christ. She was a kind and caring person who fed everything, from deer and turkey to slot machines. She enjoyed travelling and spending time with her grandbabies.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by her husband of 41 years, Chris Kelly, sons Nick (Lacy) Kelly and Ben (Lynsey) Kelly, grandchildren Mason, Noah, Annabelle, Shelby, Micah, and Elizabeth Kelly, brother Kent Clendenon, and niece Macaulli Clendenon. She was preceded in death by parents Mary Sue and James “Dib” Clendenon.