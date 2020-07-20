Fred Victor Harding (Vic), went home to be with his heavenly Father on July 7, 2020.
Born on May 7, 1954, in Puerto Rico (Rodriguez Army Hospital), son of Warren G. Harding and Martha Pinkston Harding. Vic lived in Lebanon, TN, for the past 3 years. Prior to living in Lebanon, he lived in Upland, California for 40 years, where he and his wife Linda raised their family. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, trainer, and friend- he was married to Linda Yocum, the love of his life for 43 years.
Vic had a passion for the strength, both spiritually and physically. In his professional career, the idiom of “Jack of all trades, master of none” could be applied, although, requires a slight modification. He mastered every trade he went into due to his relentless pursuit of knowledge and dedication to perfection. He would often quote Vince Lombardi, “Practice doesn’t make perfect. Only perfect practice makes perfect”. From coaching college football to training elite athletes, to teaching college classes and ultimately private consulting, he cared for his players, his trainees, and his students above all else. Vic was a giver without a thought of receiving, a motivator who never needed external motivation, and a teacher who sought knowledge in every aspect of his life.
After meeting and touring with the musical group “I Love America Bicentennial Cavalcade”, Vic and Linda were married in Upland. Vic and Linda led the Power Unlimited Youth Choir. Vic also taught Sunday school, making the Bible come alive for children. Most recently as a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, Vic sang in the adult choir, worked with Children’s Choir, and taught in Vacation Bible School.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Harding of Lebanon, three children, James Harding (Nicole) of Mt. Juliet, TN, Bryan Harding (Paige) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Rachael Brady (Tommy) of Manhattan, KS. Surviving relatives include his grandchildren: Cason Harding, Elizabeth Harding, Rowen Harding, Titus Brady, Brylie Brady, step-mother: Jean Harding, brothers: Van Harding and Dana Harding, sisters: Shelia Cannon and Barbi Wright.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James S. Harding.
A celebration of the life of Vic Harding will be held at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 on Wednesday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Bro. Jon Ferguson.
