Fred William Troupe, Jr., age 90 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 11, 2019.
Mr. Troupe attended church in Fairfield Glade. He was an avid golfer and member of the Fairfield Glade Community. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and also worked for Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation. Mr. Troupe was president of the Bowling Association in Tennessee for many years. He was the son of the late, Fred William Troupe, Sr. and Ruth McMillan Troupe.
Mr. Troupe was also preceded in death by his wives, Bettye Troupe, Pat Troupe and Anne Troupe and his sisters, Mary Ruth Howell and Bettye Fleming.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Romer and Mike Troupe; sisters, Sue Warren and Nancy Thompson; grandchildren: Jason Romer, Madison Lien, Christina Troupe, and Betty Sue Troupe; great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Romer, Natalie Romer, Amelia Romer and Brandt Lien; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kyle Sullivan officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, #200, Nashville, TN 37204.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663.