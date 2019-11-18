Fredda Myra Lee, 74, of Lebanon, TN, diedNovember 17, 2019. Fredda was born and raised in Atlanta, GA. She moved to New York at age 17 to work with the Jerry Ford and Wilhelmina modeling agencies. Fredda appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, the Mike Douglas Show, Girl Talk and What’s My Line. She moved to California to become an actress and appeared in the 1966 movie Spin Out with Elvis Presley. She also worked with Walter Cronkite, Tom Snyder and David Frost. Fredda was employed by Mary Reeves to publicize the Jim Reeves Museum. She was a professional Bass Angler for 17 years. Along with Linda England, she opened the door for other women to be able to compete in B.A.S.S. tournaments. She and Linda were authors of a book titled Bass On The Line; they did a segment on Channel 4 with Rudy Kalis called Fishing Tips and had their own television show called On The Line with Linda England and Fredda Lee. Fredda was considered one of the top outdoor writers and photographers in the nation. Her award winning work has appeared in several national magazines. Of all of her accomplishments, she was most proud of her family, who she loved with all her heart. Fredda was the daughter of the late, Fred C. and Verna “Kitty” Billingsley Lee. She was also preceded in death by her wife, Linda England.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Bryant and Victoria England; sister, Jackie (Robert) Laramore; niece, Robbie (Tim) Roberts; nephew, Bobby Laramore and family; great-niece and nephew, Maggie (Jonathan) Hall and Siler Roberts; and many nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be Private.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, c/o Gifts Processing, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37240-7727.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com