Frederick "Fred" Brown, 74, passed away December 16, 2019.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Reva Brown; sisters, Teresa Brown and Judy Allen; and brother, Tim Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Brown; children, Frederick Layne (Christie) Brown, Lori Beth (Jay) Horvath and Libby Ann (Justin) O'Guin; sisters, Betty (Don) Hester, Barbara (Doug) Foley, Diana (Melvin) Underwood and Gerri McCoy; brothers, Keith (Debbie) Brown and Arnold (Cheryl) Griffee; grandchildren, Travis (Amber) Horvath, Holden Horvath, Sophia Horvath, Cade Brown, Austin Strong, Bella Brown, Abby O'Guin and Griffin O'Guin; great-grandchildren, Ashton Kipp and Kinleigh Horvath; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Jay Horvath, Cade Brown, Justin O'Guin, Travis Horvath, Holden Horvath and Brian Short serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 21 from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com