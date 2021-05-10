Gail Henson - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the age of 71.
She was born May 9, 1949 to the late Truman and Cozell Porter. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Dean and Joe Henson; and sister-in-law, Ruth Gregory.
She is survived by husband of 50 years, Randyl Henson; sons, Kevin (Tuesday) Henson and Jason Lee Henson; brother, David (Cindy) Porter of Red Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Rebekkah, Jordan and Dax Henson; nieces, Lindsey (Josh) Cowan and Ashley (Dillan) Bartley; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ripey, Judy Gann, and Janice Carter; brother-in-law, Larry Henson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Henson worked for Cracker Barrel and was a member of Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Visitation was at the church on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the service. Bro. Danny Tomlinson and Bro. Larry Eaton officiated. Interment followed at Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Josh Cowan, Dillan Bartley, Kenny Henson, Jody Henson Chris Alford, Charlie Gregory, and Ronald Henson.