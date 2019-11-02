Gail Lafern Childers Williams, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, passed away October 27, 2019. Gail was born in Coal Grove, Ohio on September 19, 1940 to Lillie Rowe and Frank Christian. Her maternal aunt and uncle, Virginia and Earl Childers, adopted her at an early age and cherished her. Gail grew up in Huntington, WV and attended Harding College in Searcy, AR. While at Harding she met and married Rodger Williams, the love of her life. They enjoyed a happy and adventurous marriage in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ormond Beach, FL, Cocoa Beach, FL, and Nashville, TN. They spent their later years in Mt. Juliet, TN, living their dream in a lake house they built themselves.
Gail was preceded in death by Virginia and Earl Childers. She is survived by her husband, Rodger Williams of Mt. Juliet, TN. Rodger and Gail raised three children: Lisa (Ron) Crandell of Castalian Springs, TN; Marty (Sherri) Williams of Hendersonville, TN; and Mona Williams (Shelia Cox) of Lake Elmo, MN. Gail also greatly loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kelly Long, Dustin Williams, Denver Williams, Dorrie Roland, Matthew Crandell, Christian Long and Kayla Long.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 1 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens in Mt. Juliet, TN. The family will gather at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 10:45 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com