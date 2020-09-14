Gary James Hatfield passed away on September 9, 2020 at age 66. The family will be receiving friends from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday and from noon until the service on Monday at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers: Ike Smith, Danny Williams, Randy Lester, Billy King, and Tyrone Woodmore.
Mr. Hatfield worked as a butcher most of his life. He loved gardening, building, and working with wood. He is survived by wife Nancy Hatfield, daughters Tonya (Randy) Lester, Tammy (Danny) Williams, and Holly Hatfield, grandchildren Bailey (Billy King) Lester, Lacey Lester, Briana Williams, Nicole Williams, Aliyah Woodmore, Keara Woodmore, and Jayden Woodmore, great-grandchildren Khoen, Kruz, Natalie, Blake, and Sophie King, and siblings Carrie (Mistie Ingram) Hatfield and John (Maureen) Hatfield. He is preceded in death by parents Richard and Sylvia Hatfield. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.