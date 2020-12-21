Gary Lee Wilkerson, age 72, of Lebanon, TN, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.
He was the son of the late James Gordon and Ora Louise Holland Wilkerson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Karlene Wilkerson and a brother, Dwight Wilkerson.
Gary is survived by his son, James Quincy Wilkerson and his wife Kelly of Bryson City, NC; daughters, Regina Kee Conklin and her husband Chuck of Mt. Juliet, TN and LeeVana Louise Smith and her husband Jason of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Seth Wilkerson, Hailey Sapp, Jonah and Jagger Smith, Gabryelle, Shelbey, and Delaney Conklin; great-grandchildren, Jacelynne West and Scarlett Rookard; sisters, Linda Wilkerson and Sandra Testamand both of Lebanon, TN; brothers Joel “Ozzie” and John Wilkerson both of Lebanon, TN.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday at Living Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Gary was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and a retired appliance repairman.
An online guestbook for the Wilkerson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.