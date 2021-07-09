Gary Roger Pegram, age 59 of Alexandria, died Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home.
Born March 29, 1962 in Nashville, he was the son of the late Milton Lewis Pegram and Amelia Kathryn Brown Pegram and was preceded in death by a brother, Sherrill C. Pegram.
Gary is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jack Pegram of McPherson, KS, George (Juanita) Pegram of Alexandria, Patricia Wood of Lebanon, Christine Potts of Watertown, Randy Pegram and Terry Pegram both of Alexandria, Rhonda (Donald) Sparks of Springfield, Ronnie (Ruth) Pegram of Springfield; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation was be from 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Interment at Brush Creek Cemetery.