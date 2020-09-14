Gene Autry Peebles, passed away peacefully on Monday night, August 31st, 2020 at age 84.
The Memorial Service, conducted by Bill Wolfenbarger, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19th from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
He is survived by daughters, Debbie (Vince) Wright, Kathy Peebles, Stacie Sweat, Jamie (Glenn) Hanks, and Brandi (Randy) Stambaugh; brothers, Clifton Peebles and Johnny (Brenda) Peebles; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles Randolph and Eula Lawrence Peebles; and 5 brothers.
On Wednesday, July 29th, 1936, Gene Autry Peebles was born at home in “Little Washington”, North Carolina. He was one of eight boys born into the union of the late Charles Randolph and Eula Lawrence Peebles. Gene proudly served our country in the United States Army. He greatly enjoyed working at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for ten years. He worked in several different areas of the parks while there. Gene was also an entrepreneur and a businessman. An outdoorsman who appreciated nature, he loved animals of all kinds, horses in particular. He loved being out on the water especially while fishing. Gardening was one of his many God given talents. Blessed with a green thumb, some would say he could even make a dead stick grow. You could always recognize him by his blue jeans, cowboy boots and shirts living up to his name, Gene Autry. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16 which he loved to quote.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be addressed to either the American Cancer Society (P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123) or to The Journey Home Project (www.thejourneyhomeproject.org).
