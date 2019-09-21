Genelle Nelson, age 81 of Mt. Juliet, passed away September 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a proud military wife and had a gift of making everyone she met feel loved and feel special. Mentor and Mother to all, she loved to shop, travel and collect antique glassware. She co-owned Melvin's Texaco and Market in Mt. Juliet with her late husband for approximately 20 years. Simply put, she was full of grace, poise and humility. She will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Col. (Ret.) Melvin Wayne Nelson; parents, Howard and Thelma Madewell; sister, Barbara Madewell Bates; and brother, David Madewell. She is survived by her son, Mickey (Teri) Nelson; daughters, Penny (Robert) Forrest, Candy (Tim) Burgess and Buffey (David) Davis; sister, Sue Blevins; grandchildren, Macy Forrest (Blake) Amos, Melanie Nelson, Camden Burgess, Kenzie Davis, Micayla Nelson, Kassidy Davis, Eli Burgess and Kiley Davis; lifelong friend, Norman Gillespie; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 22at 3 p.m. at Glade Church, 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet with Pastor Mark Satterfield officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Camden Burgess, Eli Burgess, Blake Amos, Tony Bates, Marty Madewell and Wayne Nelson. Honorary pallbearers are: Norman Gillespie, Jay Blevins, Don Deering, Frank Pointer, Charlie Clariday, Barry Graves and the Breakfast Club Bunch. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Glade Church and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
The family wishes to thank Chelsey Crawford and all of Mrs. Nelson's caregivers for their loving and compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Glade Church, 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
