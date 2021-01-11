Genevieve Velma Cummings

Genevieve Velma Cummings age 104 of Lebanon passed away January 8, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Cummings Sr.; parents William and Velma Eberle; brothers Reg, Donnie, Wayne, Stanch, and Bud; and sister Gwen. She is survived by her son John and his wife Kay Cummings; sister Betty Matheny; grandchildren Shannon (Philip) Stuemke, Jackie (Jon) Akers, Cory (Cassie) Cummings and Jeffery Tomberlin; great-grandchildren McKenzie & Madison Stuemke, Addy Akers, Camryn Cummings, and Kristen & Brooke Tomberlin.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery at 1 P.M with Bro. Jason Mull officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Bridges for The Deaf & Hard of Hearing, 935 Edgehill Avenue, Nashville, Tn. 37203. Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

