Genevieve Velma Cummings age 104 of Lebanon passed away January 8, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Cummings Sr.; parents William and Velma Eberle; brothers Reg, Donnie, Wayne, Stanch, and Bud; and sister Gwen. She is survived by her son John and his wife Kay Cummings; sister Betty Matheny; grandchildren Shannon (Philip) Stuemke, Jackie (Jon) Akers, Cory (Cassie) Cummings and Jeffery Tomberlin; great-grandchildren McKenzie & Madison Stuemke, Addy Akers, Camryn Cummings, and Kristen & Brooke Tomberlin.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery at 1 P.M with Bro. Jason Mull officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Bridges for The Deaf & Hard of Hearing, 935 Edgehill Avenue, Nashville, Tn. 37203. Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com