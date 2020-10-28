Gennaro Giovanni Andre Daniele, age 29, of Hermitage, TN, died October 17, 2020.
Gennaro was a husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law and friend. He was a producer in the music industry who had worked with several artists. Known as G-Stylez, he was a true musician, an entrepreneur and a well-respected businessman. He was self-motivated and talented. Gennaro loved working with his hands, continuously learning, boxing and playing basketball. He enjoyed playing video games with his children and loved hearing his daughter sing. Gennaro was a caregiver, a lover of people and would help anyone. He was fearless, lived life to the fullest and always went after what he wanted. Gennaro was a beautiful man with a heart of gold. He impacted everyone he knew. He had so much more to do and was tragically taken way too soon. Gennaro will always live on through his children and his music. Legends don’t die.
He is survived by: wife and childhood sweetheart- Kelly Daniele; children – Jazmirlyn Marie Daniele, Gennaro Guisseppi Daniele and Giovanni Andre Daniele; father – Gennaro Thomas Daniele; mother – Diosa Zayas King; brothers – Tony McMahon and Giovanni Daniele; sisters – Tiffany McMahon, Kristina Daniele, and Alexandra King; and brothers – Careem Campbell, Daeton Altacho, and C.J. Marsalis.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with David Shannon officiating. Private interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. A reception for family and friends will be held immediately following the service at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1980 Providence Parkway, Mt. Juliet, TN.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday atBond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com