George A. Turner- age 91 of Lebanon, TN, passed away December 25, 2020.
Mr. Turner was born on August 27, 1929, to the late Frank & Lillie Turner, the eldest of 8 children. He married Corine Tyner on March 1, 1947, and she preceded him in death on June 15,2012.
Mr. Turner worked for Pope Motors for a number of years in East Prairie, MO, and later became a respected diesel mechanic for M.I.T/BRAMCO in Cape Girardeau, MO. After retirement, George & Corine moved to Lebanon, TN, to be near family. He was a member of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church where his wife taught their Sunday school class. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and neighbor. He was always ready to help someone in need and enjoyed using his talents to benefit others. He loved the outdoors and could usually be found in his shop rebuilding vintage tractors, woodworking or tending his vegetable garden.
Mr. Turner is survived by daughters Connie(Jim) Owens of Lebanon, TN, Shelia (Scott) Reed of Wildwood, MO, and grandchildren Tara Austin, Melissa (Scott) Sewell, Scott (Jennifer) Reed, and great-grandchildren Ty Sewell, Ben Sewell and Graham Reed.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. With consideration, and for the safety and health, the visitation and service will be a private family gathering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square Drive, St. Louis, MO 63132.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com