George Michael “Mike” Goodall, 66, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedMar. 30, 2020.
Mike was a member of Greenhill Church of Christ. He was a 1973 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He was employed by Ford Glass Plant for 10 years and later retired from Nissan. After his retirement, he worked for Bond Memorial Chapel. Mike enjoyed riding his Harley, boating on Old Hickory Lake and stock car racing.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Van Buren Goodall, and his infant son, Thomas Anthony Goodall.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Rice Goodall; mother, Mary Hackney Goodall; children, Van (Kaci) Goodall and Whitney (Steven) Whitehouse; grandchildren: Will and Mary Anne Goodall and Tatum and Cash Whitehouse; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Out of care and concern for the health of others, funeral services will be private. However, a Celebration of Life service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Gentry, Johnny Lowe, Wayne Hackney, Mike Hamblen, Hatton Wright, Kenneth Whittymore, Jeff Kizer, Tim McKinney, Mark LaRocca and Barry Bates.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com