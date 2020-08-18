George Wayne Etheridge

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.