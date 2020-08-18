George Wayne Etheridge, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 9, 2020.
Mr. Etheridge was a member of Central Pike Church of Christ. He was a 1956
graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, where he was quarterback for the football
team. Mr. Etheridge was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from NES
with 34 years of service. Mr. Etheridge was an avid golfer and a history buff.
He enjoyed baseball, football and aviation. Mr. Etheridge was the son of the
late, George Woodrow “Al” and Alma Christine Bradley Etheridge. He was also
preceded in death by his brother, Donald Etheridge.
He is survived by:
Sons – Samuel Etheridge, Christopher Etheridge and Nolan Etheridge
Brothers – Paul Etheridge and Kenneth (Sandra) Etheridge
Grandchildren – Christopher, Kassandra, Yasmine, Valor and Staci
Great-grandchildren – Benjamin, Brody, Sebastian and Nellie
Many nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bond
Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jerry Sawyer officiating. For those who plan to
attend, please wear a mask. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial
Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Central Pike Church of Christ, 4240
Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time
Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive,
Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com