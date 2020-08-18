George Wayne Etheridge

George Wayne Etheridge, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 9, 2020.

Mr. Etheridge was a member of Central Pike Church of Christ. He was a 1956

graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, where he was quarterback for the football

team. Mr. Etheridge was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from NES

with 34 years of service. Mr. Etheridge was an avid golfer and a history buff.

He enjoyed baseball, football and aviation. Mr. Etheridge was the son of the

late, George Woodrow “Al” and Alma Christine Bradley Etheridge. He was also

preceded in death by his brother, Donald Etheridge.

He is survived by:

Sons – Samuel Etheridge, Christopher Etheridge and Nolan Etheridge

Brothers – Paul Etheridge and Kenneth (Sandra) Etheridge

Grandchildren – Christopher, Kassandra, Yasmine, Valor and Staci

Great-grandchildren – Benjamin, Brody, Sebastian and Nellie

Many nieces and nephews

 

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bond

Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jerry Sawyer officiating. For those who plan to

attend, please wear a mask. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial

Gardens.

 

Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Central Pike Church of Christ, 4240

Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076.

 

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time

Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive,

Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

To plant a tree in memory of George Etheridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you