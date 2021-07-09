Georgette Bledsoe, born on July 2, 1953, was ushered into the Great Victor’s Circle on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 1:50PM. Bledsoe, who had been fighting above her weight class, was initially not given great odds in the bout. But today, after the 28th round of a blistering fight with cancer, the match was stopped by the Great Judge and she was unanimously declared victorious.
Family and Friends said her effort throughout each of the rounds was perfectly stunning, a spectacular effort to behold. Others who had witnessed her efforts always wondered at the tenacity with which she approached the battle. After the fight was determined to be over, Georgette was greeted by none other than the Reigning World Champion himself. He congratulated her and welcomed her with admiration, saying to her, “Well done, My child. Come and rest here, with the rest of the victors. You have fought faithfully and now your fight is done.”
But Georgette was more than just a Prize-Winning fighter; She was a devoted and beloved wife, a revered and loving mother, an adored and compassionate Nana, and recently a proud Great-Nana. She was a friend to many, and she was loved by all who knew her and met her. Her life preceding and outside of the battle always seemed to draw her even more attention and accolades than anything else.
Remaining behind, still in celebration of who she was to them, are her Loving Husband of 46 years, Henry Bledsoe; Her children whom she loved and brought her great pride, Angela Hobson, Erik Bledsoe, Evan Bledsoe, Dori Hudson and Josie Young along with their wonderful spouses; her 13 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild, all whom she adored and cherished beyond measure; her devoted and caring sister, Edie Hogan, who selflessly and unwaveringly helped to care for her in her final years; and many more loving family and friends whom she treasured. She touched so many lives in diverse and numerous ways. For all that knew her, she will be forever in our hearts. She goes on now to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ along with those who have gone before her including her parents George Woodson and Dorcas Fox, and her sister Adelaide Voll.
The family welcomes you to come and celebrate Georgette’s life with them at her memorial viewing on, Friday, July 9 2021 from 6 - 8 PM, at Sellars Funeral Home, 313 W Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087. The funeral will be held Saturday, July 10 2021 at 2 PM with a 1 hour viewing prior; Internment will immediately follow at Triune United Methodist Church, 7906 Nolensville Rd, Arrington, TN 37014.