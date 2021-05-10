Georgia Alice Simmons - Age 92 of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John "Ad" and Eva Simmons; husband, Herb Simmons, Sr.; and 8 siblings.
She is survived by daughter, Kathy (David) Hoffman; son, Bud (Sherry) Simmons; grandchildren, Kelly (Bill) Hartbarger, Adam (Kim) Simmons, Mandy (Nate) Lester, and Samantha (Brian) Kirby; great-grandchildren, Rachel (Greg) Hope, Caleb (Ashley) Barber, Kaitlyn Simmons, Allison Simmons, and Savannah Kirby; great-great grandchildren, Jameson Paty, and Charlotte "Charlie" and Leighton Barber; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. Mrs. Simmons was a homemaker and a member of Gladeville Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Partee House, 233 West Main St. from 10 a.m. until 12 noon with a graveside service following 12:30 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Bro. Bruce Grubbs officiated. Pallbearers were David Fox, Bill Heath, Ronnie Woodall, Adam Simmons, Bill Hartbarger, Nate Lester, and Brian Kirby. The family would like to extend special thanks to Alive Hospice and Kristen Peterson with Home Instead for all their love and care.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com