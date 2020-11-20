Gerald Edward Clift, age 66 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 16th, 2020.
The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Pastor Dustin Miller, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21st from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Gerald Edward Clift was born on Saturday, March 13th, 1954 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late William “Ned” and Frances Wood Clift. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Robbie Irene Clift. He is survived by loving wife of 40 years, Brenda Kay Bennett Clift; children, Danny Lee Cothron, Jr., Brandon Heath (Barbara) Clift, Chad Jamison (Beth) Cothron, Misti Dawn (Matt) Folse; grandchildren, Hunter Clift, Abbygail Clift, Lilly Hunter, Madeline Hunter, and Tanner Lee Hamilton.
Gerald worked at Cole Brothers Auto Trim & Glass Tinting in Madison, Tennessee for 42 years in auto accessories. His most prized possession was his 2003 Ford F250 in his favorite color, red. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and football, piddling in the yard, and going camping and jet-skiing. Gerald was a loving husband and the greatest dad anyone could ever ask for. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.
