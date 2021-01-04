Gerald Gregory “Greg” Smith passed away on January 2, 2021 at age 53.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Monday from 3-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith was born in Lebanon TN to Sue Kathy Brewington and Gerald Travis Smith. He worked at Custom Packaging for 15 years, then as a stocker at Wal-Mart. He loved hunting, fishing, watching football, and going to the beach. He attended Beards Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by children Heather (Lucas) Smith, Chris Smith, and Brian Smith, father Jerry Smith, brother Rodney (Mary Ann) Smith, and one granddaughter, Kamryn Sue Smith, on the way. He is preceded in death by mother Kathy Smith. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.