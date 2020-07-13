Mr. Gerald Schult Perry Sr., 47, of Lebanon passed away July 7, 2020.
He was born in Boynton Beach, Florida, on March 12, 1973. He worked several jobs and most of his work was in construction. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his father, Munson Perry Jr.; brother, Bradley McKenna Perry; sister, April Perry Lawson. He is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Holly Saunders Perry; two children: Gerald Schult Perry II, Aubrey Patricia Perry; mother, Cathy Perry; brother, Munson Leroy Perry III.
The family will have a private gathering of remembrance at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to leave online condolences at www.ligonbobo.com
