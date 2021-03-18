Geraldine Patton Oakley age 89, died Sunday morning, March 14, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born May 14, 1931 in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Herman Neal Patton and Sally Lela Owen Patton. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Howard Oakley in 2005; grandson, Mike Oakley and brothers, Leonard, Talmadge and Robert Patton. Geraldine was a graduate of Watertown High School and Carson Newman College and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She retired from Lifeway and was a teacher's aide and bus driver for the Watertown-Wilson Co. School system. Geraldine is survived by her children, Wendell (Debbie) Oakley of Joelton, Melinda (Ronald) Barnes of Smyrna, Randall (Maliea) Oakley of Lebanon, Craig (Vickie) Oakley of Alexandria; grandchildren, Becky (Geoff) Hampton, Kristy (Damon) Tate, Brad (Sheena) Oakley, Richard (Nikki) Oakley, Danny (Sherry) Mabry, Chad Oakley, Monica (Terry) Bentley, Amanda (Randy) Ancheta, Marc (Britta) Oakley, Tyler (Tori) Oakley Tiffany (Christopher) Ellison, Kyle Oakley; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Boyd of Benton, KY; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Pratt officiating. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Noon till service time Friday. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery. The Oakley family requests that visitors please wear masks. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9218.