Gina Putnam, age 45 of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Ben and Pat Johnson; paternal grandparents, Curly and Bernice Putman; father, Greg Putman; uncle, Mitchell Alley; and cousin, Sean Putman.
She is survived by parents, Terry and Vickie Eads; grandmother, "Granny LuLa" Eads; sister, Monica Eads; brother, T.K. (Sierra) Eads; uncles, Troy (Beth) Putman and Timmy Eads; aunts, Tabitha (Brock) Daly and Kim Alley; cousins, Ian and Ryan Putman and Brian Alley; special fur babies, Dixie and
J.D. and many loving friends.
Gina was a very adventurous and fun-loving person. She enjoyed kayaking, traveling, and attending music events. She loved sharing these moments surrounded by her family and many groups of special friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the College Hills Church of Christ with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Bro. Kevin Owen will officiate, and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be T.K. Eads, Brian Alley, Ian and Ryan Putman, Hugh Britt, and Scott Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be her Sony/Tree family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital or charity of your choice in Gina's memory.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com