Gladys Ailene Gifford, 92, of Spring Hill, TN, diedFeb. 6, 2020.
Mrs. Gifford was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ and the Mt. Juliet Senior Citizen Center. She retired from Western Electric and after retirement she was a Wilson County school bus driver. Mrs. Gifford was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Garrett Gifford.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, June Steffey; sisters; and several nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Dwight Spurlock officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to service time Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com