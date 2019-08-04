Gladys Anita Hayes, age 80 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 1, 2019. Mrs. Hayes was a member of Grace Place Church and was the Sunday School Secretary for many years. She was a nurse at Metro General Hospital for 27 years. Mrs. Hayes enjoyed sending notes and cards of encouragement. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially, her great-granddaughter, Claire. Mrs. Hayes was the daughter of the late, Buddy Bass Bain and Mattie Bell Dood Bass. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Hugh G. Hayes and her brothers, William Andy Bain and Buddy O. Bain, Jr.
She is survived by children, Jimmy (Patty) Hayes and Debbie Hayes; siblings, Don Bain, Frances Jordan and Jean Hackett; grandchildren: Jeremy (Candice) Hayes, Eddie (Bridgette) Leonard, Kristie (Scott) Glasgow and Michael (Jenny) Hayes; great-grandchildren: Claire Hayes, Braden Glasgow, Jensen Glasgow, Evan Leonard, Baleigh Leonard, Andrew Hayes, Joshua Hayes, Rylen Glasgow and Ella Leonard; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Grace Place, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN with Pastor Tommy Dove officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Harold Withers, Terry Withers, Troy Withers, Owen Snyder, Mark Edwards and Tim Sharp. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Sunday School Class at Grace Place.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Grace Place Building Fund, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076
Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com