Gladys Mai Tarpley, age 96 formerly of the Statesville Community, died Tuesday evening at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born Dec. 15, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Nancy Haynes Everett. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Foster and J.T. Everett and sisters, Lena Johnson, Gertie Roberts, Daisy Everett Barrett and Etta Agee. Gladys’ husband, Willie B. Tarpley died on July 30, 1996.
She is survived by a son, James R. (Carolyn) Tarpley of Lebanon; daughter, Geneva (Claude) Barrett of Vine; grandchildren, Sonia (Dewayne) Steele, James Robert (Kathy) Tarpley, Jr., Bryant (Jessica) Tarpley, Keith (Vanita) Tarpley, Tonia Tarpley, Ricky Barrett, Sandy (Tommy) Morgan; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Jennings Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Bro. Randy Ward officiating. Pallbearers, James Tarpley, Jr., Andy Tarpley, Bryant and Matthew Tarpley, Keith and Dillon Tarpley. Honorary pallbearers, Dewayne Steele, Chris Rulen, Dr. Roger McKinney and staff.