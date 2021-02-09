Gladys Mariela Cadena, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, passed away February 7th, 2021 where she passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by husband, Guillermo Cadena; granddaughter, Isabella Ashley Cadena; father and mother, Eliseo de la Torre Camacho and Maria Antonia Garcia de la Torre.
She is survived by children, Fernando Cadena, Eduardo Cadena, and Alberto Cadena; grandchildren, Vicente Guillermo Cadena, Adrianna Marcela Cadena, Cinjen Lei Cadena, Sasha Mariela Cadena, and Nicolas Eduardo Cadena; siblings, Eliseo de la Torre Garcia, Hector Hernan de la Torre Garcia and Blanca Cecilia de la Torre Garcia.
Gladys Mariela received a degree in Architectural Drawing from the Universidad Mayor de Cundinamarca. She and her family immigrated to the United States in 1966 where, together with her husband Guillermo, she raised her family. She went on to help Dr. Cadena, open his private practice in OB/GYN as his office manager of 30 years.
The funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Community Church in Old Hickory, TN. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 13th from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral mass. The mass will be simultaneously live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/ststephencatholiccommunitytn/
As an expression of sympathy, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association/ alz.org or to the Lung Association/ lung.org in memory of Gladys Mariela Cadena.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com