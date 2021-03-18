Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.