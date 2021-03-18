Glenda Anderson age 69 of Mt. Juliet, died Monday evening, March 15, 2021 at Trevecca Cent for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville.
Born Dec. 31, 1951 in Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Junior Adams and Mildred Gregory Adams and was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Jo Adams. She was a former cafeteria worker for Metropolitan Nashville Schools. Glenda is survived by her husband, Brodie Anderson of Mt. Juliet; children, Brodie (Frances) Anderson, Jr. of Watertown, Angie Anderson and Kevin Anderson both of Mt. Juliet, Louann Sanders of Smithville; grandchildren, Daniel, Dillion and Dalton Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Tyler Greeson, Brittany Haley, Alicia Tombs, Selena Anderson; several great grandchildren; sisters, Gayle Wright and Michelle McCarty; brother, Dennis (Carlene) Adams; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. till service time Saturday. Interment at Jennings Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318.