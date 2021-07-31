Glenda Marie Murphy Paris, age 73 of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Glen & Ova Murphy and her daughter, Dana Paris Hale.
Survived by her husband of 56 years, Sid Paris; daughter, Lisa Paris; grandchildren, Casey Hale, Cole Hale, Katie (Chase) Barrett, & Sydnei Merryman; great granddaughters, Ella Kate, Khloe Grace, & Remy Marie; sister, Delores Murphy. and numerous other loving family and friends.
Glenda was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a former employee of Cracker Barrel.
Visitation will be held on Sunday August 1, 2021 2:00 -4:00 p.m. in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at the church at 4:00 p.m. Bro. Kevin Medlin will officiate the services. Partlow Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.