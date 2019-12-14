Glenn Oco Hamblen, 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN diedDecember 12, 2019.
Mr. Hamblen was founder and owner of Hamblen Auto Repair and Wrecker Service since 1962. He was the son of the late, Glenn J. Hamblen and Pearl Gailey. Mr. Hamblen was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Carson and Ada Hamblen and Elisabelle Tenpenney.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Lane Hamblen; sons, Mike (Julia) Hamblen and Don (Mary) Hamblen; grandchildren: James Glenn (Jessica) Hamblen, Susan (Chase) Montgomery, Jessica (Elvis) Huff, Jennifer Hamblen, Ron Rockhill and Jessica Rockhill; great-grandchildren: Audrey Hamblen, Andrew Hamblen, Ashton Hamblen, Abigail Hamblen, Cole Montgomery, Finn Huff, Easton Hamblen, Mason Montgomery, and Silas Huff (due to be born around Christmas Eve).
Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Buddy Neal and THP Cpt. R.C. Christian officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Barry Graves, Stant Eakes, Kenneth Whittymore, Johnny Griffin, Jerry Griffin, Donnie Arvin and George Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Wilson County Sheriff’s Department and Mt. Juliet Police Department: Rick Robinson, Freddie Weston, Dolphus Smith, Barney Smith, Sr., Barney Smith, Jr., Marty Heckman, Jimmy Burns, Nolen Durham, the Hobbs family, Dr. Robert Woods, Dr. Chad James, Jimmy Hester, Troy Everett, Paul Tubbs, Mahlon Graves, Eddie Graves, John Gwin, Terry Hamblen, Chuck Rice, Chuck Hooper, Wayne Erwin, Dave Davison, David Begarly, Cotton Oakley, Terry Ashe, Vincent Lenning, Danny Hargrove, Charlie Caplinger, Jeff Buchanan, Norman Gillespie and Jack Milliken.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com