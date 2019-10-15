Gloria Jean Curry, 66, of Lebanon, TN, our earthly angel known as Gloria Jean Curry went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 11, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was joyfully met at Heaven’s Gate by her grandmother Irene Taylor, her mother, her fathers, and many aunts and uncles. She was welcomed into this life on January 6, 1953, by her parents Marilyn Taylor and Bill Preston of Galesburg, Illinois. Bill Preston gave her three siblings, Lisa Swanson, Robert and Russ Preston. Marilyn went on marrying Gerald Hodges who raised her as his own daughter. Marilyn and Gerald gave her two sisters, Diane Wurzburger (Gary Brittingham) and Debra (Randy) Hroziencik. Gloria graduated from Galesburg Senior High in 1971.
Gloria was blessed to meet and marry her best friend and soulmate, Robert Curry on June 14, 1970. With her marriage to Robert Curry, her family circle grew to include her new in-laws, Kenny Curry, Sue (Kenny) Jackson, and Ronnie (Renee) Curry.The young couple began their life together in Knoxville, Illinois, and were so proud to welcome their children Christina Lynn and Michael (Tammy) Curry into this world. Gloria and Bob loved each other and being outdoors, fishing, camping, boating, snowmobiling, and hunting. Their love of the outdoors and their pioneering spirit lead them to become some of the first settler in the then new community development known as Oak Run. At Oak Run they cleared the land and built their first home along with the help of their lifelong friends Vince and Linda Knox.
Gloria worked days at Ken Company and sold Home Interior in the evenings while Bob worked at OMC and Admiral/Maytag. The couples pioneering spirit then took them to Mt. Juliet Tennessee, where they built their second house. While living in Mt. Juliet, Gloria worked at Standard Candy and then IRG.
Gloria and Bob dreamed of living in Florida; but once she was lovingly blessed by grandchildren Jacob and Madison Curry, Gloria said she could not leave Tennessee. They built their third home together in Hidden Valley Camping resort in Centerville, Tennessee. While living in Centerville, they were blessed with the arrival of two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Curtis Curry.
Although she never officially moved to Florida, she vacationed there often for the past four winters. The couple lived at Rainbow Resort in Frostproof, Florida, and she worked as the resorts Activity Director. She enjoyed flower gardening and cruising with Carnival cruises. She has seen all the islands of the eastern, western and southern Caribbean.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Randy Hroziencik officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Galesburg, IL at a later date.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the family.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com