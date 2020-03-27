Gloria Renee Campbell, age 62, of Old Hickory, TN, died March 25, 2020. Gloria was an employee of CTDI and an animal lover. She was the daughter of the late, Henry Gordon Brooks and Betty Brooks.
She is survived by: children – Brad (Elesha) Campbell, Cindy Campbell and Crystal Campbell; siblings – Margaret Salley, Gordon Brooks, Angela Wilson and Allen Brooks; grandchildren – Kayla Young, Blake Campbell, Yasmin Caruthers, and Bryson Campbell; boyfriend – Dennis Malugen; former husband – Rick Campbell; many nieces, nephews, close family friends and co-workers; and fur babies – Marco and Duke.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Jamie Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.