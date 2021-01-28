Gloria S. JangDhari, age 84 of Gallatin, TN, died January 25, 2021.
Mrs. JangDhari was a member of Jordonia United Methodist Church and was the former First Lady of First Community Church in Nashville, TN. She was a loving mother and wife and very creative seamstress. Mrs. JangDhari had a green thumb, with a passion for gardening, flowers and traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 8 brothers and her husband of 57 years, Rev. Kendrick JangDhari.
She is survived by: children – Kendrick (Betty) JangDhari, Jr., K.S. Wendy JangDhari, DDS (Paul Koch, DVM), Kathyann (Carman Norfleet) JangDhari, Kalautie JangDhari; brother – Kasso SiewNarine; sisters – Paramdaye SiewNarine and Gita Bolin; grandchildren – Kristen Norfleet and Kendrick Sasha (Danielle) Norfleet; and great-grandchild – Tyson Knox Norfleet.
Funeral services will be private, however will be live streamed on Bond Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 with Rev. Rosemary Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted for services at Bond Memorial Chapel or donations may be made to Jordonia United Methodist Church, 4225 Cato Road, Nashville, TN 37218.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com