Gordon "Gordy" Weaver Graves, age 74 of Lebanon, passed away Sunday August 1, 2021 in Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Weaver Graves & Agnes Burford Graves.

Survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Graves; sons, Gordy Douglas Graves & Ben W. Graves; daughter, Betty Jo Graves; sisters, Harriett (Don) Chesley & Sally (Don) Wienzweig; grandchildren, Preston Clemmons, Kayla Graves, John David Graves, Star Bain, Lilly Graves, Dalton Graves, Derrell Graves; niece & her husband, Rhonda & Chad Chesley; numerous loving family & friends.

Mr. Graves was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, and a heavy equipment operator for Big Springs and A & M Service. Visitation will be held on Wednesday Aug 4 4-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tenn. 37087. Graveside service on Thursday Aug 5 in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jacob Lannom will officiate the Graveside Services. Active pallbearers, Bubba Jennings, Reed Smith, Randy Hulse, Tol Swindell, Grant Erlandson, & Jason Harris.

