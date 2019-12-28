Grace Lucile Heiser McMahan, 93 passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Quality Health Care Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Heiser and Hilda Monat Heiser; husband, Oran D. "Mack" McMahan; brothers, Bud Heiser and Kenny Heiser; and son, Keith Douglas McMahan.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynda Dinwiddie and her husband Ray, Sherry Page and her
husband Glen; Barbara Ann Gilmore and her husband Lester; grandchildren: Shannon Kelly Daniel and her husband Jeffery, Wiley Glen Page III, Michael Dinwiddie, Melissa Willcut and her husband Sam, Charley Gilmore, Brian Gilmore and his wife Anne, and Jennifer Kacir and her husband Ellis; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. McMahan was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and a retired Procurement Clerk with the Navy Exchange.
Visitation will be held on Monday December 30 3 to 4 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will take place in the chapel at 4 p.m.
Bro. Sam Willcut, Bro. F.H. Gates & Bro. Barry Keene to officiate the services. Burial will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Pegram, TN at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Mrs. McMahan's memory to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Building Fund . Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 bituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com