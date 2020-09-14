Gracie Mae Oldham Carver, age 96, of Mt. Juliet, TN, departed this life on September 10, 2020. She was born October 18, 1923 to the late Jesse and Laura Alexander Oldham. Grace was a long time member of LaGuardo Methodist Church where she served as an usher and a Stewardess (serving the Lord’s table). She was educated in the Wilson County School System. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, James Curtis Carver; daughters, Janis Lynn Carver and Jamie Carver Brooks; son-in-law, Larry Brooks and siblings, Maggie Bentley, Howard Oldham, Claude Oldham, Jess Oldham, Willie Oldham and Bob Oldham.
She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter – Jackie Carver; siblings – Katherine Garrett, Curry Oldham and James (Mae) Oldham; sister-in-law – Mary Gaines; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special niece/caregiver – Joann Gaines; and extended family – the Eatherly’s.
Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Rutland Community Cemetery, Mt. Juliet, TN with Minister Phyllis Majors officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663.www.bondmemorial.com
For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.