Grady Roger Gore, 78, of Gallatin, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 9 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Body officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 9 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery, with Bob Ellis, Jeremy Dalton, Jorden Ellis, Rick Cook, Josh Fulkerson, Mark Barber, David Barber, and Tim Barber serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Gore was born February 8, 1941 in Oak Grove, TN to the late James Delbert Gore and Martha Frances Jones Gore. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Chatman and Ruth Kemp. He is survived by wife of 7 years, Jolene Barber Gore of Cross Plains; daughter, Tina Anderson of Bowling Green, KY; 4 step-children; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Deborah Tomlinson (J. L. ) of Gallatin, Joyce Faye Gore of Gallatin, and Judy Law of Riddleton, TN.
Mr. Gore served our country in the United States Army. He owned Roger Gore Backhoe Service in Gallatin for over 45 years.
