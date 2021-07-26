Gregory Allen Cain, age 50 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 19, 2021.
Greg was born in Memphis, TN and served in the Air National Guard for six years. He was employed as the Finance Director for Cook Children’s Hospital in Ft. Worth, TX. Greg enjoyed Elvis, reading, music and exercising.
He is survived by: Wife of 21 years – Kim Cain; Son – Alex Cain; Parents – Frank and Harriet Cain; Sisters – Denise Martin, Carmen Perry and Tracy (Eric) von Trotha; Mother and Father-in-law – Debbie and Ray Riffle; Father and Mother-in-law – Kenneth and Martha Braswell; Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law – Michelle and Stan Prichard; Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with military honors will be conducted 1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Steszoff officiating. Pallbearers will be Stan Prichard, Spencer Prichard, Joshua Massey, Terry Cain, Bradley Beall and Jesse Richardson.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel.