Gregory Michael Christian, 39, loving son, husband, and father passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was born on July 21, 1980 in Lebanon, Tennessee and was a 1998 graduate of Lebanon High School.
He is the son of Michael and Vivian Manners Christian. In addition to his parents, Mr. Christian is also survived by his loving wife, Christina Holland Christian; children, Jayden, Ava, Alex and Peyton; sisters, Terri Lynn (Jimmy) Alexander, Ginger Christian (Terry) Johnson and Jennifer Christian; brother, Scotty (Julie) Christian; grandmother, Eugenia Thompson; aunt, Angela (Roger) Sullins; uncles, Gary and Donnie Christian and Terry Manners; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Empower Me Day Camp, P.O. Box 672, Lebanon, TN 37088.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com