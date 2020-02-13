Gus Henry Bates, Jr., 92, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the service. The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home with burial to follow in Wilson County Memorial. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Billy Ferrell, Carolyn Dickerson, friends from Hardee’s and his coffee drinking buddies at Hearthside.
Mr. Bates was a car salesman and a Trailways and gospel groups bus driver. He was of Christian faith. He loved driving around, visiting with people, and also working with electronics.
Mr. Bates is survived by his niece, Sandra (Ricky) Plumlee; brother-in-law, Kinnard (Dorothy) Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lera Dawson Bates; parents, Gus H. and Lillian Young Bates Sr.; sisters, Oma Lee Davis and Thelma Crutcher; and brothers, Roy, Shubert, and Blonnie Bates.
The family extends their special thanks to the Hearthside Senior, the Pavilion, and the staff at Elder Law. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.