Harlan Duane Buckner (Pa Buck) of Watertown was born Dec. 30, 1944 in Monterey, TN and entered his heavenly home on March 1, 2021 at the age of 76 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janoble Cates Buckner and father, Willard Jacob Buckner; daughter, Jackie Davis; brother-in-law, Paul Gilpatrick and son-in-law, Rick Hillis. Harlan is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Ernestine Winfree Buckner; daughters, Tammy Hillis, Annette (Stevie Dedmon) Taylor, Valerie (Zac Griffith) Williams and Ashley Davis; sons, Kenny (Michelle) Taylor and Jeff (Rhonda) Buckner; sisters, Maxine Gilpatrick and Becky (Don) Tayes; 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
Mr. Buckner was a retired construction worker for R.C. Mathews and a Vietnam veteran, where he was a Purple Heart recipient. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Watertown Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Roger McCann officiating. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and 10 a.m. till service time Saturday at the church. burial with full military honors will be at Jones Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers, Cory Gwaltney, Stevie Dedmon, Tyler Smith, Jay Tubbs, Zac Griffith, Harold Gilland. Honorary pallbearers, Terry Payne, Randy Gwaltney, Timmy Payne and Michael Cooper.
A very special thank you to family friend, Emily Nix. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wilson Co. Veterans Association in honor of all Vietnam Vets. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318