Harold A. Saragian, Jr., age 75 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 27, 2021.
Hal was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Corporal while serving his country dutifully in the Vietnam War. Retiring from a 40-year career in the insurance industry, he was a member of the Tyler Cates American Legion Post #281 in Mt. Juliet. Hal was born in Framingham, MA and was the son of the late, Harold A. Saragian, Sr. and Cecile A. Roberts Saragian.
He is survived by: Wife – Judith M. Bradley; Sons – Jason (Amy) Saragian and Kevin (Dana) Saragian; Grandchildren – Liam Saragian, Natalie Saragian and Jakob Saragian.
Private graveside services with military honors will be conducted at Highland Cemetery in Greenfield, TN.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Belgian Tervuren Rescue at www.belgiantervurenrescue.com.