Harold C. Norris, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at the age of 79. The Funeral Service, conducted by Rev. Bill McRay and Pastor Erik Garcia will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with John Adcock, Rodrick Butler, Matthew Taylor, Joey DeLemos, Scott Lain, and Gabe Adcock serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 9th from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
The son of the late Harold Ray and Mary Pullen Norris was born in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, May 26th, 1941. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Bobby R. Norris. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Gail Norris; children, Tonya Renee Norris (Hal) Adcock and Harold Dean (Joy) Norris; grandchildren, John Adcock, Rachel Adcock, Addison Norris, and Emory Norris; sisters-in-law, Jewel Norris and Anita Kay Schofill.
Harold grew up in East Nashville and graduated from East High School in 1961. Shortly after graduating, he met the love of his life, Linda Gail. The couple wed on Friday, July 9th, 1965 and together they have shared over 55 years of beautiful memories together. Mr. Norris proudly served in the United States Navy and loved his country dearly. Aside from being a soldier for our country, Harold was a true soldier for the Lord. He was a member of Victory Fellowship Church for 32 years where he faithfully served as the Head Minister of Helps. As the first one there and the last one to leave, his spirit of excellence was evident no matter the situation that arose. Currently, his wife is an an active member of Joy Church where she serves in different capacities of the Ministry of Helps. Those who knew him would agree he was selfless, loving, and always finding better ways to serve the Lord.
With a personality like none other, Harold never met a stranger. He always had a positive attitude and a big smile on his face. His greatest accomplishment in life was his family. While always whistling a joyful tune, he loved taking walks with his grandchildren, and letting them feed the ducks. He was the best Papa and Grandaddy. Mr. Norris enjoyed photography and loved to take pictures. He will be remembered for the unconditional love he gave to everyone he encountered and being a loyal servant of our Lord Jesus Christ.
“His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.” -Matthew 25:21
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.