Harold Dean Barrett age 80 of the Cottage Home Community, died Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2020 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Nov. 13, 1940 in Statesville, he was the son of the late Robert Allen Barrett and Maude Jennings Barrett. Harold was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Smith and brothers, James, Charles, Willie and Jeff Barrett. He was a retired truck driver for LoJac Materials. Harold is survived by his wife, Wilma Nell Hale Barrett; children, Brenda (Dwayne) Glass, Jack Barrett, John (Misty) Barrett, Joyce (John) Hart, Tressia (Daryl) Clark; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Phillips; brothers, Kenneth (Sylvia) Barrett and Glenn Barrett; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. till service time Saturday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be at the Reed Cemetery in Auburntown. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318