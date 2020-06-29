Harold Dean Tomberlain, age 80 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 25th, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Dr. Daryl Crouch, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Care Bears Class. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 30th from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m.
Harold Dean Tomberlain was born on Tuesday, October 22nd, 1940 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late William and Elizabeth Tomberlain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Tomberlain and Sonny Tomberlain; sister, Linda Brown.
He is survived by loving wife of 60 years, Wanda Tomberlain; daughters, Rhonda Rhodes and Amanda McKoin; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Fletcher, David McKoin, Steven McKoin, and Danielle (Andrew) King; great-grandchildren, Noah, Brantley, and Demarius; sisters, Margaret Moran and Patricia (Phil) Eyer.
Mr. Tomberlain served as a faithful member and deacon at Green Hill Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. For 20 years, he also taught Sunday School, better known as the Care Bears Class. Harold Dean had a passion for music, especially bluegrass and country. He was a talented singer who could play the guitar and the dulcimer. He had an appreciation for the outdoors and loved to travel to Defeated Creek to go camping and fish for crappie.
