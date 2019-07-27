Harold E. Barnhill, age 88 of Clarksville, TN, passed away July 25, 2019. Mr. Barnhill loved the Lord and his family. He had multiple successful careers including, but not limited to, barber, teacher, construction, farmer and real estate agent. He enjoyed singing at church and playing games with his family.
Mr. Barnhill was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Barnhill; second wife, Nellie Barnhill; son, Keith Barnhill; grandson, Kyle Barnhill; and brother, Wally Richmond.
He is survived by children, Vivian (Wally) Kaaihue, Neal (Beverly) Barnhill and Sue (John, Jr.) Cabage; daughter-in-law, Pam Barnhill; brothers, Jim Barnhill and Ronald (Karen) Richmond; sisters, Joyce Bryant and Linda (Jim) Yunger; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Terry McCormick officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 29 from noon to 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com