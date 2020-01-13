Harold Edward Wright, 91, of Lebanon died Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020 at The Pavillion in Lebanon.
Born May 26, 1928 in Kentucky, he was the son of the late William Breedlove Wright and Martha Cunningham Wright.
Harold was preceded in death by his brothers, Alwin, Orville, French, Charles and Loyd Wright; sisters, Edna, Naomi, Geneva and Reba Wright; and an infant brother.
He retired from the Y12 Nuclear Facility as a supervisor and area engineer.
Harold is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Ann Venable Wright; son, Gary Wright and his wife, Donna; grandchildren, Kelly Wright Nelson and husband, John, and Matthew Wright and wife, Sonya; great-grandchildren, Spencer Allen Wright, Reagan Wright, Ella Maureen Wright and Erika Nelson; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and prior to services Thursday. Interment is at Fairview Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318