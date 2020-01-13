Harold Edward Wright

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.