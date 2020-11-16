Harold T. "Scoot" Edwards- age 77 passed away Monday November 9, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey & Daisy McPeak Edwards; brothers,
Bim Edwards, Gene Edwards, Riley Edwards, Doug Edwards, Bobby Edwards & Ray
Edwards; sisters, Earlene "Pinky" Phillips, Polly Oakley, Marie Dobson & Gladys Allison.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Hollis Edwards; daughter, Stephanie Hollis McCaleb & her husband Marty; numerous loving nieces, nephews, family members, & special friend, Terry McPeak.
Mr. Edwards was the retired Owner & Operator of Edwards Brothers Trucking and Excavating. He was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, Trustee of Fairview Cemetery, Wilson Bank & Trust Community Board & the Wilson Co. Fair Board.
Visitation will be held on Saturday November 14th 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Fall Creek Baptist Church in Norene, Tn. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Bro. Hunter Hay & Bro. Jim Yates will officiate the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Fairview Cemetery in Norene, Tn. Active pallbearers, Terry McPeak, Stanley Russell, Rob Hollis, Doug Hagar, Tim Edwards, Troy Janes, Mitch Dobson & Marty McCaleb. Honorary pallbearers; Bob Hollis, Doug Hollis, Bruce Hollis, Mack Hollis, Phillip Christian, & Don Ricketts. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary (615) 444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com